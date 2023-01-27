Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes $251,000 Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 116.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 10.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cheesecake Factory

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,125. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $38.80 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.31). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.33 million. On average, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Recommended Stories

