Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes $251,000 Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 116.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 10.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cheesecake Factory
In related news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,125. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $38.80 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.31). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.33 million. On average, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Cheesecake Factory Company Profile
Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)
- EVs, Robotics Among Growth Drivers As Chipmaker STMicro Gaps Up
- Does Oil Services Firm NOV Have Enough Energy To Maintain Rally?
- Shopify Clears Cup-With-Handle Base: Can Momentum Continue?
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.