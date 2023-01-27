Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes $253,000 Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Spire by 2.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,190,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 57,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 32.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Spire by 8.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Spire from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spire from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Spire Stock Performance

NYSE:SR opened at $71.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.42. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.52 and a 52-week high of $79.24.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $314.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.97 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Spire Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

