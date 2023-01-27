Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes $260,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,362 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Illumina by 12.3% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 31.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 19.5% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,836 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. SVB Leerink raised Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.84.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,016.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $499,481. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $212.78 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $371.16. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $206.30 and its 200-day moving average is $207.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

