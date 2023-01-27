Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.39.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.28%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

