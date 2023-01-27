Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 523,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,334,000 after acquiring an additional 22,371 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 25.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Up 0.6 %

SHEN opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $25.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $66.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHEN. BWS Financial cut their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

(Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.