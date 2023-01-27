Bell Rock Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,060 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,000. Amazon.com comprises about 5.3% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Savior LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.41.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $99.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.07, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,428 shares of company stock worth $5,077,578. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

