Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1,250.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 535,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after buying an additional 495,398 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter worth $5,610,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 84.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 213,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 97,763 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 318.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 95.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 118,440 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 57,918 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

