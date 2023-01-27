Bernard Coulie Sells 15,000 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $463,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bernard Coulie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, January 9th, Bernard Coulie sold 5,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $95,850.00.

On Friday, January 6th, Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $285,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $289,950.00.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Bernard Coulie sold 34,212 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $653,449.20.

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of PLRX stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average is $20.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,160.53% and a negative return on equity of 52.61%. Research analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $36,369,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,599,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,410,000 after acquiring an additional 546,638 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,734,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $22,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.