B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Position Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 700.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

B&G Foods Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:BGS opened at $13.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $959.63 million, a P/E ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 3.27.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -135.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at B&G Foods

In related news, Director David L. Wenner purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 760,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,653,091.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

