Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Stake Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,744 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BILI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bilibili from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Bilibili from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $39.10.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.05. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 43.42% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $814.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.72 million. Equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

