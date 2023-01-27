Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,117 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,318,000 after purchasing an additional 20,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 386,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,417,000 after purchasing an additional 52,572 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Black Knight in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

