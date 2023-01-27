Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,220 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,336,000 after buying an additional 737,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,773,000 after buying an additional 327,988 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,633,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,848,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,950,000 after buying an additional 277,202 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,602,000 after buying an additional 218,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of BXMT opened at $23.24 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $32.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $54,095.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,962,922.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $54,095.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,962,922.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $27,363.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,675.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,753 shares of company stock worth $112,544. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

