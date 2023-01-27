BMO Capital Markets Increases Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $215.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TXN. Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.35.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $174.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.66. The company has a market capitalization of $158.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $191.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.46% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,221,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,500,220,000 after acquiring an additional 221,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,640,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,825,951,000 after buying an additional 101,384 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 43.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,244,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 18.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,025,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Stories

