Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Stake Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCC. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Shares of BCC opened at $73.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.55. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.02 and its 200-day moving average is $67.01.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 21.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

