Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 2,803 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.75. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $501.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.21 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DKNG. Guggenheim decreased their target price on DraftKings from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DraftKings from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

