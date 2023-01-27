Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 3,887 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.5% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on OLLI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $53.73 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.68. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $418.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.37 million. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

