Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPP opened at $58.40 on Friday. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.62.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WPP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,370 ($16.96) to GBX 1,100 ($13.62) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.98) to GBX 1,260 ($15.60) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WPP from GBX 730 ($9.04) to GBX 770 ($9.53) in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on WPP from GBX 900 ($11.14) to GBX 850 ($10.52) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $886.75.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

