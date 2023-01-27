Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $235,000 in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRTO. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 45.4% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 479,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,054,000 after acquiring an additional 149,670 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 28.0% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 635,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,324,000 after acquiring an additional 139,131 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the second quarter worth $3,300,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the second quarter worth $2,714,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 6,496.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 101,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $163,683.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,734,242.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $163,683.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,734,242.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $96,009.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,550,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,899 shares of company stock worth $511,879. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Criteo stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.80. Criteo S.A. has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $36.94.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $213.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.46 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 5.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

