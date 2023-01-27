Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 419 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,488 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 47.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 439.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 49.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the second quarter worth about $86,000. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STM opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.06. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STM shares. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($77.17) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.30.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

