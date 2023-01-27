Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 217,538 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $275,952,000 after buying an additional 155,848 shares during the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 383,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,112,000 after buying an additional 124,833 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,321,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,265,000 after buying an additional 101,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.26.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $279.45 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.98 and its 200-day moving average is $259.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,681 shares of company stock worth $5,310,662. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

