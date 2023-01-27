Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

RODM opened at $26.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $30.15.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

