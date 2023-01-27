Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,145 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after buying an additional 567,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,101,000 after buying an additional 377,853 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after buying an additional 1,979,904 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,552,000 after buying an additional 135,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,280,313 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,830,000 after buying an additional 459,648 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MTDR stock opened at $68.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.08. Matador Resources has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $73.78.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
