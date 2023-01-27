Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 104.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 165,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 935,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,965,000 after buying an additional 186,352 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 31,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 20,126 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Down 0.3 %

BEPC opened at $31.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.45 and a beta of 0.95. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $27.19 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -228.57%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

