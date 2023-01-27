Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,817 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bumble by 40.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,220,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 305.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,091 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 332.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,296,000 after purchasing an additional 690,600 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the second quarter worth about $19,221,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 42.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,272,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,856,000 after purchasing an additional 681,966 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bumble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bumble from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen dropped their target price on Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Bumble from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Bumble from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Bumble from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.11.

Bumble Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.52. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 150.88 and a beta of 1.80. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $39.33.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $232.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.89 million. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Bumble Profile

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.