Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cabot were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Cabot by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Cabot by 139.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Stock Up 1.4 %

CBT stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.45. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $78.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.38.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 4.84%. Research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Cabot’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Cabot Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.