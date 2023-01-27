Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,165,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,419 shares in the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,323,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after acquiring an additional 987,230 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,525,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,742,000 after acquiring an additional 803,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 53,922.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 611,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,728,000 after acquiring an additional 610,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

CZR opened at $52.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.20 and a 200-day moving average of $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.83. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,697 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,223.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

