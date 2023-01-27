Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Holdings Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Caleres were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 956.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in Caleres by 40.1% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Caleres in the second quarter worth about $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Caleres in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Caleres by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $89,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,823,275.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $133,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,236 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,129.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total value of $89,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,823,275.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,520 shares of company stock worth $692,710. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caleres Stock Performance

CAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. CL King lowered their target price on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Caleres from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $25.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $893.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.12. Caleres, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $31.13.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $798.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.94 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 5.92%. On average, analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.01%.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

See Also

