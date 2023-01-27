Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.47.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI stock opened at $118.52 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $137.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $1,050,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

