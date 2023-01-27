Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $12.28 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,706 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.6% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 20,407 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 34,253 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 130,495 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 32,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.09.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Price Performance

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $248.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

