Capital Performance Advisors LLP Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,159 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.5% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $248.00 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $315.95. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.47.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $250.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

