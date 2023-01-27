Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,074 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 11,460 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,769,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 39,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 20,215 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $512,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 139,554 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 84,482 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

CFFN stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.42.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

