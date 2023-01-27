Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Insider Sells $31,738.48 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $52.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average is $71.75. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $115.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Catalent from $123.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Catalent from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Catalent by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,520 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,232,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,424,000 after purchasing an additional 887,520 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,086,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,016,000 after purchasing an additional 792,923 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,808,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,921,000 after purchasing an additional 492,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Featured Articles

