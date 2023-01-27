Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Insider Sells $31,738.48 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $52.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average is $71.75. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $115.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.24.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Catalent by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,520 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,232,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,424,000 after purchasing an additional 887,520 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,086,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,016,000 after purchasing an additional 792,923 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,808,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,921,000 after purchasing an additional 492,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
