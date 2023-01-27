Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,478 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Celsius by 7.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Celsius by 585.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Stock Up 0.7 %

CELH opened at $102.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.65 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.09 and its 200-day moving average is $97.71. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $122.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $188.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 26.58%. Equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total value of $1,111,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,626 shares in the company, valued at $8,246,674.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total transaction of $1,111,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,246,674.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CELH. TheStreet raised shares of Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Celsius Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.