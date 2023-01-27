Comerica Bank Acquires 2,698 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,585,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 32.6% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 48,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 22.1% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Stock Performance

NYSE:HUN opened at $31.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average is $28.03. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $41.65.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

