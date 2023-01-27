Comerica Bank Acquires 847 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 560.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $58,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.9% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 132.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $150.50 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $131.72 and a 1 year high of $169.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.87.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.