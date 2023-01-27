Comerica Bank Buys 1,250 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 7.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,593,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,292,000 after purchasing an additional 104,934 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,180,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,465,000 after purchasing an additional 118,906 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 67.9% during the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 987,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,566,000 after purchasing an additional 399,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 35.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 947,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,650,000 after acquiring an additional 249,629 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.95.

Zscaler Stock Up 4.4 %

ZS stock opened at $125.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.95. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.15 and a beta of 0.88. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.64 and a twelve month high of $290.47.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $355.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $811,877.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,879,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $811,877.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,879,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $579,945.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,545,639.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,553 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.