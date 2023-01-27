Comerica Bank Buys 1,410 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Gates Industrial by 99.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 125,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 62,444 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 71.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,271,000 after acquiring an additional 800,524 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 7.0% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 39,230 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the second quarter worth about $585,000.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial Price Performance

Gates Industrial stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.54. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $860.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTES. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Gates Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.