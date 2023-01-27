Comerica Bank Buys 903 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 10.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth $346,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth $270,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Investment Management lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 34.4% during the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.93.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,349.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $117.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.01 and a fifty-two week high of $159.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.13 and a 200-day moving average of $107.37.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.34. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

