Comerica Bank Buys New Shares in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Privia Health Group by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Privia Health Group by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.46.

Privia Health Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Privia Health Group stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -69.86 and a beta of 0.67. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $44.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.30.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $342.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.66 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Privia Health Group

In other Privia Health Group news, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 3,186,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Butler sold 27,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $859,544.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,749,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,901,132.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 3,186,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,662,217 shares of company stock worth $83,474,713. Insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

