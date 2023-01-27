Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sabre were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000.

Get Sabre alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SABR. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered Sabre from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sabre from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Sabre Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SABR opened at $7.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $12.08.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $663.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.