Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRTN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 175.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 328.6% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the first quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 108.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 95.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day moving average of $20.12. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $23.43.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $322.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.20 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

