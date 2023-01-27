Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,540 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,450 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Archrock were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AROC. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 18.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,454,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,047,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,823,000 after acquiring an additional 915,097 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 33.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,765,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,872,000 after acquiring an additional 689,230 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 33.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after acquiring an additional 437,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 41.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,159,219 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after acquiring an additional 337,478 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archrock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AROC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Archrock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Archrock Price Performance

AROC stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Archrock had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $213.67 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Archrock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.