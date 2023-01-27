Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,290 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 21,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 73,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens set a $45.00 price target on Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price target on Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $65.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average is $32.65. The stock has a market cap of $870.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.25. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $150.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.