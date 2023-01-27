Comerica Bank Decreases Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,821 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DCOM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $36.88.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

Insider Activity at Dime Community Bancshares

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,177 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $71,318.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,333,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,686,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,177 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $71,318.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,333,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,686,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul M. Aguggia purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $97,636.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,996.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,147 shares of company stock worth $5,756,685. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.