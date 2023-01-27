Comerica Bank Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 467,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 408,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,194,000 after acquiring an additional 204,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after acquiring an additional 57,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU opened at $84.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.98. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $74.96 and a 52-week high of $96.00.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.