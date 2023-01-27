Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,346,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,065,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,884,000 after buying an additional 20,037 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 8.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 761,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after buying an additional 59,799 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 104.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 704,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after acquiring an additional 359,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 10.6% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 644,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 61,600 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $647,440.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 178,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 9,783 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $200,551.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,614.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $647,440.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 178,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,527 shares of company stock worth $1,514,207. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Trading Up 2.8 %

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 1.02.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.