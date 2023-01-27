Comerica Bank Grows Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,025 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,843 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 21.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 8.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Banco Santander by 6.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 51.4% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $3.45 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

SAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.35) to €4.10 ($4.46) in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.80) to €3.60 ($3.91) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.94.

Banco Santander Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.