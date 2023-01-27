Comerica Bank Has $715,000 Stock Holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 291,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,925 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth $25,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

NYMT opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a current ratio of 11.57. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.11%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.34%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jonestrading reduced their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

