Comerica Bank Has $732,000 Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 8.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 51.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after buying an additional 66,454 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 6.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 1,035.5% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the second quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AdvanSix

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $40,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,046.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AdvanSix Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler set a $52.00 price target on AdvanSix in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

ASIX opened at $43.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.44.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $478.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.47 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 8.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.49%.

AdvanSix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.