Comerica Bank Has $748,000 Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CVE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CVE opened at $20.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 2.26. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $13.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

